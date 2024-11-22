Bengals-Browns Week 16 game flexed out of primetime

The Cincinnati Bengals game on Week 16 vs. the Cleveland Browns has been flexed out of the Thursday Night Football slot, the NFL announced Friday.
The Chargers-Broncos AFC West matchup has been moved to Thursday, Dec. 19.
The Bengals-Browns game will be played at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Bengals beat the Browns 21-14 in the first meeting of the season on Oct. 20 in Cleveland.
In Other News
1
Caitlin Clark to join Cincinnati bid for 16th National Women’s Soccer...
2
Indiana at Ohio State: What you need to know about Saturday’s Big Ten...
3
Ohio State athletic director lays out plans for evolving college sports...
4
Bengals rookie Newton makes big impression in first extended action
5
Reds’ Martinez only free agent to accept among 13 given $21.05 million...
About the Author