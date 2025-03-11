Bengals bring back CB Wilson on one-year deal

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Wilson, who is 26 years old, will be a fifth-year player in 2025. He originally was a fourth-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 and spent three seasons there before he was waived in December of 2023 and claimed by the Patriots. He played one game for New England that year and appeared in 10 games with New England in 2024 before he was waived.

The cornerback room could be set now for 2025, unless someone falls to the Bengals in the draft. The unit also includes Cam Taylor-Britt, Dax Hill, Turner, Josh Newton, D.J. Ivey and Lance Robinson, and both Hill and Turner showed promise last year before suffering season-ending injuries.