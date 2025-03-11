Bengals bring back CB Wilson on one-year deal

The fifth-year player was signed off waivers from New England last season
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) is unable to hold on to a catch as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Marco Wilson (42) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Credit: AP

Sports
By Laurel Pfahler – Contributing Writer
36 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals are re-signing cornerback Marco Wilson to a one-year deal worth $1.52 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cincinnati claimed Wilson off waivers from New England in November after DJ Turner broke his clavicle during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and he played the final six games. Wilson was part of the Bengals’ third-down defense down the stretch with 25 of his 36 snaps coming in those situations, and he also played 48 snaps on special teams.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) catches the ball as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Marco Wilson (42) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Wilson, who is 26 years old, will be a fifth-year player in 2025. He originally was a fourth-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 and spent three seasons there before he was waived in December of 2023 and claimed by the Patriots. He played one game for New England that year and appeared in 10 games with New England in 2024 before he was waived.

The cornerback room could be set now for 2025, unless someone falls to the Bengals in the draft. The unit also includes Cam Taylor-Britt, Dax Hill, Turner, Josh Newton, D.J. Ivey and Lance Robinson, and both Hill and Turner showed promise last year before suffering season-ending injuries.

About the Author

Laurel Pfahler