Bengals beat Browns to end ‘Battle of Ohio’ losing streak

Cleveland (5-8) found success in the passing game with quarterback Deshaun Watson connecting with Donovan Peoples-Jones and tight end David Njoku, but a fourth-down incompletion to Peoples-Jones from the 6-yard line sealed the game for Cincinnati with about 5:30 left. The Browns had another turnover on downs after that as well before the Bengals offense finished off the game.

The Browns’ 10 points were the second fewest allowed by the Bengals since Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo arrived in 2019.

The Bengals were slow coming out of the gate on both sides of the ball, though. After the quick end to the opening drive for the offense, the defense was caught flat-footed as the Browns needed just two plays to cross midfield. Cleveland nearly scored on a deep ball from backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett to Donovan Peoples-Jones on fourth-and-1, but the pass fell incomplete.

When Cincinnati finally got on the board with 9:43 left in the second quarter, it came with the help of three penalties for 53 yards, including a roughing the kicker penalty that negated a punt and put the offense back on the field. Burrow found Chase through a tight window, launching a 15-yard pass between two defenders to put the ball right in Chase’s hands for the opening touchdown.

Cleveland answered with a scoring drive but the Bengals held them to a field goal after the Browns reached the 8-yard line. DJ Reader and Logan Wilson stopped Kareem Hunt for no gain on a second-down carry, and Reader broke up a pass on third down to force the Browns to settle for Cade York’s 26-yard field goal.

The Bengals managed to extend their lead to 13-3 before halftime with the help of Trent Taylor’s 34-yard reception on third down after his catch on the right sideline was reversed. Samaje Perine finished off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run when he bounced out to the right side after the Browns seemed to have him stopped going up the middle. Evan McPherson missed the PAT wide left.

Cincinnati’s defense forced the Browns into a pair of three-and-outs to open the second half, and the Bengals needed just two plays to extend their lead to 20-3 on Irwin’s second career touchdown. He scored his first touchdown in a win over Pittsburgh in Week 11 as a practice squad callup, and Cincinnati signed him to the 53-man roster the following week.

Cleveland marched 81 yards on 10 plays to cut the deficit back to 10 points on Deshaun Watson’s 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end David Njoku, but the Bengals responded with a 30-yard field goal from McPherson and that ended the scoring.