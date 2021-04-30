X

Bengals add two fourth-round picks in trade with Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals fan Shawn Moore wears a mask showing a tongue out as he awaits the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Credit: Tony Dejak

By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer

The Cincinnati Bengals added two fourth-round picks by trading down with the New England Patriots in the second round.

New England traded up to the Bengals’ spot at No. 38 (sixth pick of the second round) on Friday to take Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore, and the Bengals moved down to No. 46 while picking up the 122nd and 139th picks.

The Bengals potentially could still get an offensive linemen while moving down, as no players in that position group went off the board in the first four picks. Alabama center Landon Dickerson went to the Eagles at No. 37.

