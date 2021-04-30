Bengals add two fourth-round picks in trade with Patriots

New England traded up to the Bengals’ spot at No. 38 (sixth pick of the second round) on Friday to take Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore, and the Bengals moved down to No. 46 while picking up the 122nd and 139th picks.

The Bengals potentially could still get an offensive linemen while moving down, as no players in that position group went off the board in the first four picks. Alabama center Landon Dickerson went to the Eagles at No. 37.