Bengals add another option to offensive line

The Bengals announced the signing of free agent offensive lineman Cody Ford to a one-year contract for the 2023 season after he took a visit to Cincinnati on Thursday. The announcement listed Ford as an offensive tackle, though he has played right tackle and both guard positions in his four-year career.

Ford was originally a second-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2019 and spent his first three seasons there, but played for the Arizona Cardinals last season. He hasn’t been a full-time starter since his rookie season in Buffalo when he started 15 games as a right tackle.