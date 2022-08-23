Bates reports to Bengals training camp, signs franchise tag

The fifth-year free safety had opted not to participate in training camp up to this point after not being able to reach an agreement on a long-term contract. The Bengals used the franchise tag to keep him in Cincinnati at least one more year, but he had not signed the tender, worth $12.9 million, until Tuesday morning.

Bates was the last holdout in the NFL to not sign, presumably out of concern for getting injured. He will be placed on the exempt/commissioner permission list, giving the Bengals a roster exemption to hold his spot for up to two weeks without having to make another roster room to clear space. He can be activated at any time, but Cincinnati is currently at 80 players, the maximum it can have as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, after placing safety Brandon Wilson on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and waiving former Ball State University quarterback Drew Plitt on Tuesday morning.