Bates reports to Bengals training camp, signs franchise tag

Jessie Bates is back in the building with the Cincinnati Bengals and has signed his franchise tag, the team announced Tuesday.
The fifth-year free safety had opted not to participate in training camp up to this point after not being able to reach an agreement on a long-term contract. The Bengals used the franchise tag to keep him in Cincinnati at least one more year, but he had not signed the tender, worth $12.9 million, until Tuesday morning.
Bates was the last holdout in the NFL to not sign, presumably out of concern for getting injured. He will be placed on the exempt/commissioner permission list, giving the Bengals a roster exemption to hold his spot for up to two weeks without having to make another roster room to clear space. He can be activated at any time, but Cincinnati is currently at 80 players, the maximum it can have as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, after placing safety Brandon Wilson on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and waiving former Ball State University quarterback Drew Plitt on Tuesday morning.
The Bengals are wrapping up their final two practices of training camp this week when they host the L.A. Rams for joint practices Wednesday and Thursday. The team is meeting Tuesday but not practicing. The Bengals and Rams meet in both teams’ final preseason game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Paycor Stadium.
Players and staff had long been indicating a belief it would only be a matter of time before Bates would arrive. Cornerback Mike Hilton said at the start of camp he couldn’t envision Bates not playing this season because of how much of a competitor he is, and Bates had been posting workout videos on social media showing him in his Bengals helmet getting in some work down in Florida.
Bates also attended the team’s preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals and sat in one of the suites.
