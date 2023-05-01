A’s score in 9th, snap Reds’ five-game winning streak

The Reds, who had a five-game winning streak snapped, had runners at second and third in the top of the ninth before Zach Jackson (2-1) retired Jonathan India and Tyler Stephenson on swinging strikeouts and then got Henry Ramos to ground out.

Oakland led 2-0 and 3-1 before Cincinnati scored three times in the sixth capped by Kevin Newman’s two-run single following a two-out error.

Nick Senzel had two hits for Cincinnati, including a home run.

A day after losing on a broken-bat single that bounced off first base and scored two runs, the A’s led 3-1 behind a pair of homers and were in line to get their first win by a starting pitcher this season before the Reds rallied.

Ramos and Senzel started the comeback with consecutive one-out singles off Ken Waldichuk. Ramos has a six-game hitting streak to begin his career, tied for the third-longest in franchise history.

Reynolds flied out before Domingo Acevedo replaced Waldichuk. Cincinnati pinch-hitter TJ Friedl hit a grounder that Acevedo fielded before throwing wildly past first base, allowing Ramos to score. After pinch-hitter Jake Fraley was intentionally walked to load the bases, Newman lofted a single to right to drive in two runs and give the Reds (12-16) a 4-3 lead.

Reds starter Nick Lodolo had seven strikeouts in five innings during his first appearance against the A’s.

Oakland tied it on Rooker’s sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Waldichuk allowed three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He also gave up his major league-leading 10th home run of the season.

MONDAY’S GAME

Reds at Padres, 9:40 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410