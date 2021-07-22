Anderson, Riley round out Bengals’ first Ring of Honor class

“…We can kind of bring back some of those memories. I think sometimes people forget today, especially around the country, that the Bengals have a long and rich winning tradition in the National Football League and I’m really glad we can focus on that. It will be a fun night September 30th.”

Anderson’s 16 seasons are the most by a Bengals player.

The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback played 192 games in a career highlighted by leading the Bengals to their first Super Bowl while winning the NFL MVP and passing title in 1981. Anderson is one of five players in NFL history to win at least four league passing titles and the only one to win consecutive passing titles in two different decades — doing it in 1974-75 and 1981-82.

“I think to a certain extent it’s God given ability to be able to throw a football and know where you want it to go,” Anderson said of his throwing accuracy. “Then to showcase that, you’ve got to be able to have the fundamentals of throwing the football, the balance with your footwork. That’s what Bill Walsh and Lindy Infante did a great job with me.”

Riley, who died in June 2020, was one of the best defenders in Bengals history.

He played in a Bengals-record 207 games as the only defender in team history to play 15 seasons, and his 65 career interceptions are the fifth most all-time and the most by a pure cornerback in the NFL. Riley also holds the team record for interception return yards (596) and interception returns for touchdowns (five).

“This is definitely a great honor for my father to be able to be selected in the inaugural Ring of Honor with some of the Mount Rushmore,” Riley’s son, Ken Riley II, said in a Zoom news conference Thursday. “Congratulations to Ken Anderson, Anthony Muñoz and the great Paul Brown. It’s an extreme honor and privilege for my father. Very exciting. It’s bittersweet that he’s not here to celebrate with the rest of the team, but I know he’s looking down from above and proud and excited and it’s well deserved. Definitely want to thank the Cincinnati Bengals and Elizabeth (Blackburn) for putting this together and all of the fans.”

Both Anderson and Riley are often discussed in the conversation of Bengals who should be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former players and fans for a long time have expressed the need for Cincinnati to recognize its own to gain national recognition.

Asked if he believes the Ring of Honor will help his and Riley’s case for a Hall induction, Anderson said he isn’t sure.

“I guess I’ve kind of been in the picture for a while now,” Anderson said. “I don’t know what the criteria is sometimes to get in the Hall of Fame. So I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about it until it’s that time of year when somebody calls me and asks me about it. … Any success I had was directly related to the team around me. So I guess I’ve never been concerned about individual things when it’s so much of a team game.”