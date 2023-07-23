ANALYSIS: Projecting the Cincinnati Bengals’ 53-man roster

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for their fifth training camp under coach Zac Taylor, and the current roster of 89 players looks a lot different from that first one he coached in 2019.

By the end of preseason, the Bengals will have whittled their roster down to 53 active players, and while most of the starting jobs seem cut and dry, there will be some interesting battles for backup roles and still a few things to sort out on defense, where the most changes are coming in 2023.

The two-time defending AFC North Division champions are scheduled to hold 10 open practices, and four additional sessions will be open exclusively to season ticket members and waitlist members. Cincinnati opens its preseason schedule at home against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 11 and the roster will really begin to take shape soon after that.

Here’s an early projection of how the 53-man roster will shape out based on returning players and competitions expected in camp.

QUARTERBACK (2)

In: Joe Burrow, Trevor Siemian

Out: Jake Browning

Burrow is looking to lead the Bengals back to a Super Bowl this season, but he’ll have a new backup in Trevor Siemian after the departure of Brandon Allen in free agency. Allen wasn’t needed much the past two seasons, and Cincinnati is hoping it won’t need Siemian except at the end of blowout win. If ever the Bengals do need to call upon another quarterback, Siemian is a veteran with experience to play the role.

RUNNING BACK (3)

In: Chase Brown, Joe Mixon, Trayveon Williams

On the bubble: Chris Evans

Out: Jacob Saylors, Calvin Tyler Jr.

Mixon’s future was uncertain with his previous contract but he agreed to a pay cut and will be back as another weapon for Burrow. Evans and Williams have competition from rookie wide receiver Charlie Jones in the kick return role, and it seems unlikely there will be room for both if neither is serving as a kick returner. Evans has more impact in the passing game, but Williams has more experience running the ball and the hope is 2023 draft pick Chase Brown can do both.

WIDE RECEIVER (7)

In: Tyler Boyd, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Trenton Irwin, Charlie Jones, Stanley Morgan, Trent Taylor

On the bubble: Andrei Iosivas

Out: Malachi Carter, Mac Hippenhammer, Shedrick Jackson, Kwamie Lassiter

Boyd, Chase, Higgins and Jones are locks, but the next few spots could depend greatly on how things shake out on special teams. Stanley Morgan has played a significant enough role there to make it likely he is back, but if Jones handles both return roles, maybe that impacts a decision with Taylor. Iosivas has been viewed as maybe more of a project and likely will land on the practice squad but he could surprise in training camp.

TIGHT END (3)

In: Devin Asiasi, Drew Sample, Irv Smith Jr.

Out: Nick Bowers, Tanner Hudson, Christian Trahan

The tight end room has seen a lot of turnover, and it’s still possible the Bengals will add a more veteran option to back up Smith. Sample is healthy coming off almost a full missed season but was a late re-signing in free agency. Asiasi stepped in because of injuries last year and remains serviceable. However, Smith’s injury history still leaves some uncertainty in that position.

OFFENSIVE LINE (10)

In: Hakeem Adeniji, Orlando Brown Jr., Alex Cappa, Jackson Carman, Cody Ford, Trey Hill, Ted Karras, Max Scharping, Cordell Volson, Jonah Williams

Injured reserve: La’el Collins

Out: Ben Brown, Devin Cochran, Nate Gilliam, Jaxson Kirkland, D’Ante Smith

It’s unclear what Collins’ timeline for return will be, though he made it seem like he could be back for the start of the season. He was extremely limited and coming off major knee surgery at his position will be tough. The addition of Brown and Ford makes the depth of the line much better and those backup roles seem much more clear cut in 2023. It seems likely Williams will be the starting right tackle but Carman will be pushing for that job as well.

DEFENSIVE LINE (10)

In: Zach Carter, Trey Hendrickson, B.J. Hill, Sam Hubbard, Myles Murphy, Joseph Ossai, D.J. Reader, Cam Sample, Jay Tufele, Josh Tupou

Out: Tarell Basham, Owen Carney, Domenique Davis, Jeff Gunter, Raymond Johnson, Devonnsha Maxwell, Tautala Pesefea Jr.

Murphy and Ossai give the Bengals two clear backups to Hubbard and Hendrickson, and Cam Sample will be in the mix as an option both inside and outside. The rotational interior spots behind Reader and Hill are a little cloudy. Tupou is a lock, but the Bengals need Carter to step up in Year 2. If he does, do they keep Tufele over Gunter?

LINEBACKER (5)

In: Joe Bachie, Markus Bailey, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Germaine Pratt, Logan Wilson

Out: Shaka Heyward, Keandre Jones, Jaylen Moody, Tyler Murray

It doesn’t seem like much will change in the linebacker room. The five expected to stick have all played roles, and the Bengals feel comfortable with the group. Heyward, the cousin of Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward, comes from a family full of athletes and could be one to watch, but will have to show a lot more than he did this offseason.

DEFENSIVE BACK (10)

In: Chidobe Awuzie, Jordan Battle, Jalen Davis, Dax Hill, Mike Hilton, Sydney Jones, Nick Scott, Cam Taylor-Britt, Mike Thomas, DJ Turner

Out: Tycen Anderson, DJ Ivey, Allan George, Marvell Tell III, Larry Brooks, Yusuf Corker

The Bengals have some exciting young players in their secondary but a couple veterans could be facing some competition. Thomas has served as a captain and mentor but snaps on defense have been limited, and Jones, a free agent pickup, dealt with injury this offseason and isn’t a lock for a spot despite his experience.

Anderson didn’t play last year because of injury and he faces an uphill battle getting into the mix, and Ivey is an unknown as a seventh-round draft pick.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

In: Cal Adomitis (long-snapper), Evan McPherson (kicker), Brad Robbins (punter)

Out: Drue Chrisman (punter)

Robbins was drafted to compete with Chrisman but does a lot of things well that aren’t necessarily strong suits for Chrisman, including more hang time on punts and more experience as a holder. Early signs point to Robbins winning the job, but anything can happen in training camp.