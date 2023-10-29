ANALYSIS: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s win at Wisconsin

Ohio State survived another trip to Madison with two of its best playmakers leading the way.

Marvin Harrison Jr. posted another 100-yard receiving day, and TreVeyon Henderson had over 200 all-purpose yards as the Buckeyes prevailed 24-10 over Wisconsin.

Explore Game recap

They picked up their third road win in a row over the Badgers (and ninth overall) since they were upset at Camp Randall Stadium in 2010.

The previous two went to overtime in 2012 and ‘16, and this one was nearly that close until the last five minutes.

Here are five things to know about the game:

1. Henderson was huge.

The junior from Virginia missed the last three games with an injury he said resulted form a “cheap shot” he absorbed in the Notre Dame game Sept. 23.

The Buckeyes leaned hard on him as he logged 28 touches and had 207 all-purpose yards.

Of those, 162 came on the ground, including a back-breaking 33-yard touchdown run with 5:15 left in the game that gave Ohio State a two-score lead.

He also caught four passes for 45 yards.

2. Harrison was huge — again.

The junior receiver caught the eventual game-winning touchdown from 19 yards out with 7:14 left in the third quarter. He went over a defender and pulled the ball down while staying in bounds, showing off the physical ability that makes him a coveted NFL prospect.

Harrison, who also caught a 16-yard touchdown in the first half, finished with 123 yards on six catches, his sixth 100-yard receiving game this season.

3. Kyle McCord had a rough night.

The Ohio State quarterback threw two costly interceptions in the first half, one in the end zone to deny the Buckeyes early points and another that gave the Badgers the ball near midfield and jump-started their first scoring drive.

He also committed intentional grounding twice in the second half to knock Ohio State out of field goal range.

On top of that, he appeared hobbled in the second half after being tackled on a scramble, but McCord ended up completing 17 of 26 passes for 226 yards.

4. The Ohio State defense was stout.

Wisconsin had only two drives of more than 45 yards — the last drive of the first half and the first drive of the second half.

Those resulted in 10 points, but the Badgers barely threatened the rest of the night and finished with 259 total yards.

Ohio State had a pair of sacks, four tackles for loss and broke up four passes.

5. There were a lot of injuries.

While Henderson and cornerback Denzel Burke returned to action for Ohio State after being out last week, receiver Emeka Egbuka sat out again with an unidentified injury.

Senior safety Lathan Ransom left the game with an apparently lower leg injury in the fourth quarter and did not return while Wisconsin star running back Braelon Allen did not play in the second half after being stopped at the 1-yard line on a shovel pass late in the second quarter.

McCord also looked briefly like he might have to exit the game but did not.

Game Ball

Henderson’s speed and explosiveness were a major difference for an Ohio State running game that managed only 79 yards a week earlier but had 181 on Saturday night.

Stat of the Game

Wisconsin was 6 for 16 on third down and 0 for 2 on fourth down.