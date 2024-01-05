Alter junior Greer names top college choices

Greer played his first seasons at Springboro. In his first season at Alter, he leads the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division with 17.7 points per game. Alter is 7-1 heading into a game Friday against Carroll.

Greer ranks 96th in the class of 2025 on 247Sports.com, 107th on Rivals.com, and 124th on On3.com.

Greer had a long list of scholarship offers. One was from the Dayton Flyers, where his dad Ricardo Greer is an associate head coach on Anthony Grant’s staff.

Last June, Ricardo said he heard questions about whether his son will pick Dayton all the time.

“We try to separate it as much as possible,” Ricardo said. “This is not about Dad. It’s more about my son and what’s best for him and his future.”