AFC Championship: Bengals trail Chiefs at halftime

After the Bengals went three-and-out their opening drive, the defense came out flat, too. Kansas City drove 84 yards to take the lead on Patrick Mahomes’ 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill in the corner of the endzone. Hill burst away from Chidobe Awuzie to get open as Mahomes scrambled out of the pocket with plenty of time to make a play.

The Bengals responded with a better second drive, getting a pair of third-down conversions from Tyler Boyd before Joe Mixon carried them into the red zone on a 23-yard run. However, Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase couldn’t make plays on back-to-back passes to the corners of the end zone with Chiefs defensive backs Rashad Fenton and Charvarius Ward covering, respectively. Cincinnati then had to settle for a 32-yard field goal from Evan McPherson to make it 7-3 with 36 seconds left in the first quarter.

Kansas City’s speed hurt the Bengals again when Mecole Hardman ended the opening stanza with a 44-yard reception. Six plays later, Mahomes danced around the Cincinnati pass rush before finding Travis Kelce in the endzone for a 5-yard touchdown and the 14-3 lead while Bengals coach Zac Taylor appeared to be questioning a missed hold that prevented Sam Hubbard from getting to Mahomes.

Burrow, the first quarterback drafted No. 1 overall to start a conference championship in his first two seasons, completed 10 of 18 passes for 101 yards and no sacks in the first half a week after the Titans got to him nine times. Mixon had eight carries for 40 yards, and Perine was the team’s leading receiver with just the one catch for 41 yards.

Mahomes, who has led the Chiefs to all four consecutive conference championships, was nearly perfect. He completed 18 of 21 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Hill had six catches for 78 yards in the first half, while Kelce added five catches for 55 yards and Hardman two catches for 47 yards.

Taylor, 16-32-1 in three seasons, is trying to become the fourth head coach with a career losing record to win a conference championship game, joining Kyle Shanahan (2019), Bill Belichick (2001) and former Bengals coach Forrest Gregg (1981).