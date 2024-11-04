6 takeaways from the first round of the OHSAA football playoffs

Explore Week 11 roundup

Here is a closer look at those squads and other notes from the first round with a look at some games to watch in Week 12:

1. Wayne got it going in the nick of time

The Warriors are one of those teams that entered the season with high expectations.

With three seniors on offense already verbally committed to NCAA FBS programs, they looked like they would be one of the most formidable teams in the area, but coach Roosevelt Mukes’ squad struggled in the first half of the season before getting quarterback Tyrell Lewis (Arkansas State) back from injury.

The Warriors have won five of six since then, including a come-from-behind triumph Friday night against Middletown.

They trailed 20-11 at halftime, but Lewis led a pair of touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to pull out a 26-20 victory.

Junior Isaiah Thompson ran for the game-winning touchdown with 46 seconds left, and Kent State commit Teaunn Hunter and Cincinnati commit Ka’maurri Smith both caught passes on the final drive.

As an aside: Middletown quarterback Jeremiah Landers was impressive in defeat. The 6-2, 190-pound junior threw for 114 yards and a touchdown and ran for 90 yards and two more touchdowns, but he was intercepted three times.

2. Springfield and Trotwood-Madison never did

The Wildcats and Rams are annually among the area’s best teams, but both went 5-5 in the regular season.

Any hopes of a postseason run did not last long, either, as the fourth-seeded Wildcats were upset 34-30 at home by No. 13 Hilliard Bradley in Division I, and the 13-seed Rams dropped a 14-12 decision at No, 4 Badin in Division II.

3. Four GWOC teams are still alive

Fairmont, the No. 1 seed in Division I, Region 2, took care of business 42-7 against Central Crossing despite senior quarterback Brock Baker missing his second straight game with an injury.

Sophomore running back Damien Pattin ran for 74 yards and a touchdown and completed a 31-yard touchdown pass in the first round to set up a rematch with Wayne. The Firebirds won the first matchup 43-22 in Week 5.

No. 2 seed Centerville and No. 7 Springboro also won big Friday night to set up their own rematch in the bottom half of the bracket, so an All-GWOC regional final is still possible. Centerville beat Springboro 28-10 in Week 9.

4. Pretty much everyone took care of business

Undefeated top seeds Tippecanoe (Division III) and Greeneview (DV) both won decisively while No. 3 seed Xenia (DII) had some trouble with Sidney before pulling away in the fourth quarter.

In Division VII, No. 1 Marion Local allowed one first down while beating conference foe Fort Recovery 68-0. The Flyers outgained the Indians 441-42 to win their 59th straight game.

5. One region featured two upsets

In Division IV, Region 16 a pair of local teams went on the road and won.

No. 13 Brookville beat No. 4 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 43-42 in overtime, and No. 10 Alter downed No. 7 Eaton 14-0.

The Knights also fall into the category of Wayne, Springfield and Trotwood-Madison. They entered the season with great expectations after making the state championship game last season but lost their starting quarterback to injury and went 5-5 in the regular season. Like the Warriors, they have made it to Week 12. Next up is a trip to Cincinnati to take on No. 2 seed Wyoming. The Cowboys are 11-0.

6. Tavien St. Clair’s high school career is over

The Ohio State verbal commit threw for 224 yards and a touchdown, but No. 5 seed Bellefontaine lost 44-28 to No. 12 Chaminade Julienne in Division III, Region 12.

Like rival Alter, the Eagles had an up-and-down regular season, finishing 5-5, but they will play on this week at No. 4 London. The Red Raiders are 11-0 and have outscored their opponents 590-48 this season.