6 future Buckeyes set to play for state championships this weekend

Explore Scott looking to leave it all on the field for Wildcats

Aaron Scott Jr. will suit up for the Wildcats while St. Edward counters with an offensive line that includes twins Devontae and Deontae Armstrong.

Scott is a full-time four-star cornerback who has contributed on offense at times for Springfield while the Armstrongs are three-star offensive tackle prospects.

On Saturday night, Alter will get a look at two more future Buckeyes when the Knights take on Cleveland Glenville in the Division IV state championship.

Bryce West is a four-star cornerback for the Tarblooders while Damarion Witten is a three-star tight end.

The first Ohio State verbal to be in action this weekend will be Eli Lee, a junior linebacker for Akron Hoban.

The Knights will take on Massillon Washington at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Division II state championship game.