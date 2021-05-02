2-story with full basement offers first-floor bedroom

The dining room also has dark wood crown molding, wood floors, a decorative chandelier and bay windows with a window seat.

Off the dining room is the kitchen with its tile floors, solid-surface countertops, refrigerator and range. There is also a double sink. Dark wood, updated cabinetry fills the kitchen. A bonus room attached to the kitchen has a portable dishwasher and an exterior door opening to the back yard.

A first-floor bedroom and full bath are located down a hallway. The bath features tile flooring, a built-in cabinet, updated vanity and sink and a clawfoot tub with shower. The bath also has light wood paneling halfway up the walls. The first-floor bedroom has wood flooring and a walk-in closet.

Wood steps lead up to a landing and another set of steps and interior door, which opens to two additional bedrooms. Both bedrooms feature wall-to-wall carpet and walk-in closets and attic access.

A laundry area is in the unfinished basement, which has room for storage. A two-car, detached garage also offers additional storage space.

The lot is nearly a quarter of an acre, and the backyard has a full wood privacy fence. There is also a concrete patio at the rear of the home.

819 Elm Street Springfield

Price: $115,000

Directions: N. Limestone Street to E, Madison to Elm Street

Highlights: About 1,460 square feet, 3 bedrooms, first-floor bedroom, original wood floors, decorative fireplace with wood surround, formal dining room with bay window and window seat, one full bath with clawfoot tub and shower, large backyard with full privacy fence, detached 2-car garage

For more details

Sara Foulk

Sibcy Cline Springfield

sfoulk@sibcycline.com

(513) 255-2886