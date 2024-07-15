State, local leaders react to JD Vance’s pick as Trump’s VP

“I’m beside myself I’m so excited,” said Butler County Auditor Nancy Nix. “This puts Middletown on the map. I love it for Middletown. I couldn’t be happier.”

After reading Vance’s best-selling book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” several times, Nix said she started supporting him years ago. When he announced he was running for U.S. Senate, she hosted a fundraiser for him at her Butler County home.

“He has the values for Southwest Ohio and for the working class,” Nix said. “When I listen to him, I hang on every word.”

DeWine congratulated Vance, and said he will bring a new generational perspective to the ticket.

“JD is a father, military veteran, best-selling author, and has served Ohio well as our U.S. senator. In addition, JD’s unique life story will resonate with Republicans and independent voters across the country. …

“A son of Middletown, Ohio, JD can relate to the many Americans who are struggling right now to make ends meet in this era of crushing inflation, and a housing market that is unaffordable and shutting many out of a chance at achieving the American dream,” DeWine said.

Rodney Muterspaw, a former Middletown police chief and city council member, called Vance “a fantastic choice” for vice president.

“He sees both sides,” said Muterspaw, noting Vance has been opposed to Trump in the past.

He said he hopes those who don’t like Vance due to his book and how it portrayed Middletown “give the guy a chance.”

State Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp. in Butler County, said Trump selecting Vance was “an historic day” for Middletown and the entire region.

The selection puts Middletown on the map “for all the right reasons,” Hall said.

He believes for Trump to win the presidential election in November, he needed someone to help him carry some of the swing states.

“He fits that mold,” Hall said of Vance.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost called Vance a perfect pick, saying he’s “tough, smart and high energy.”

“He knows what it’s like to have to fight, what it’s like to win, and what it’s like to serve,” Yost said.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, posted on X, formerly Twitter, that “Ohio’s JD Vance is a great American!”

Not everyone was pleased with Vance’s selection.

U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Cincinnati, said following the assassination attempt of the former president that Trump, President Joe Biden and others called for unity.

“Mr. Vance is not a unity selection,’ Landsman said of his constituent. “He gained fame and wealth by disrespecting Southwest Ohio, and he made national headlines when he compared Donald Trump to Hitler during the 2016 election. The brand of politics Mr. Vance has practiced does not meet the seriousness of this moment,” he said.

The leader of the Ohio Democratic Party ripped Trump’s choice, calling Vance “an out-of-touch millionaire who launched his political career by taking advantage of Ohio’s opioid crisis and has spent his time in the Senate humiliating himself in the service of a convicted felon instead of working to improve the quality of life for Ohioans,” Elizabeth Walters said in a statement.

“Ohio has buyers’ remorse,” she said. “Donald Trump and the country will, too.”