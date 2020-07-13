springfield-news-sun logo
NATIONAL FRENCH FRY DAY: Where to score free or cheap French fries today

McDonald's fries (Getty Images)

By Dayton.com Staff

If ever you need an excuse to indulge in crispy, delicious French fries, today is the day.

Today, July 13, is National French Fry Day, and plenty of restaurants are offering deals.

Fry Day 2021 deals and freebies

The following discounts and offers are available at participating locations today according to the website, The Real Deal. To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out.

July 13 is National French Fry Day.

Burger King: Use the Burger King app to get a large order of fries for $1. App offers are listed at www.bk.com/offers.

McDonald’s: McDonald’s is offering free fries for everyone to enjoy on July 13 along with a fan contest. Sixty-six of their most loyal fans, one for every year of McDonald’s history, will be awarded one million MyMcDonald’s Rewards points, and one ultimate fan will win free fries for life.

Rally’s: It’s #FryFreakWeek! at Rally’s. Get an order of fries, any size, for $1. Follow @checkersrallys on TikTok and find out more ways to get connected with their craveable fries.

Red Robin: Get bottomless steak fries when you order burgers starting at $7.99 each. See the details on the Red Robin website.

