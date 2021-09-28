Paperless Billing Terms and Conditions

By consenting to receive a paperless bill statement online, you acknowledge that: (i) you will no longer receive paper bills in the mail, (ii) you will receive an e-mail informing you when your monthly bill is ready at the Springfield News-Sun Self Service Portal at https://myaccount.springfieldnewssun.com/ns/ebill/invoices, and (iii) all billing-related communications from the Springfield News-Sun will shift to electronic delivery. Any billing notices may be in an industry-standard format such as HTML or PDF. These notices include, but are not limited to, monthly bill availability, payment due date, and other billing-related information that the Springfield News-Sun is required by law to provide or make available to our subscribers in writing and which Springfield News-Sun distributes to its subscribers receiving paper delivery of their monthly bill statements by inclusion in a bill statement mailing.
You are responsible for maintaining a current email address in the Springfield News-Sun Self Service Portal at all times. You agree that, by providing an email address, you are authorizing the Springfield News-Sun to provide billing information to you through the Springfield News-Sun Self Service Portal. If you need to update your email address, you may do so in the Springfield News-Sun Self Service Portal at any time. You understand and acknowledge that, if Springfield News-Sun is unable to deliver notice to you through email, any required information will be made available to you by the Springfield News-Sun on the Springfield News-Sun Self Service Portal. You agree and acknowledge that it is your responsibility to log in to the Springfield News-Sun Self Service Portal to access this information and that any notification from Springfield News-Sun to your email address is provided as a courtesy only.
Failure to receive a notification does not change your responsibility to make timely payments to the Springfield News-Sun. The Springfield News-Sun is not responsible for failed notifications to the email address you have provided. If the Springfield News-Sun receives notification that an email sent to you was undeliverable, paperless billing for your account will be automatically deactivated and a paper bill statement will be mailed to your physical address for the current billing cycle and future billing cycles. After receiving a paper bill statement, you may consent to receive paperless billing again by logging into the Springfield News-Sun Self Service Portal and reselecting the paperless billing option.
You may cancel paperless billing at any time and request to receive a paper bill by going to the Springfield News-Sun Self Service Portal and changing your bill delivery preference.
The Springfield News-Sun reserves the right to change these terms and conditions at any time and to provide notice to you electronically. By accepting these terms, you acknowledge that you: (i) can access and read these terms; (ii) can access your paperless bill as described above; (iii) consent to receiving your bill exclusively through electronic means; and (iv) have the authority to accept and receive paperless billing (and, if applicable, discontinue receiving a paper bill) for this Springfield News-Sun account, including the authority to agree to the terms herein. The Springfield News-Sun Privacy Policy can be found here.