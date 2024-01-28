Springfield Kroger evacuated by employees

The Kroger in the Park Shopping Center on Bechtle Avenue in Springfield was closed Sunday due to a gas leak report.
The store was evacuated by employees around 1:20 p.m., according to a Springfield News-Sun reporter on the scene.
About 10 to 12 first responders from the Springfield Fire Rescue responded to investigate.
Customers left groceries in their shopping carts and evacuated the store.
