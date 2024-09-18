MustardFEST to go on as scheduled Friday, Saturday

Chris Schutte, GSP vice president destination marketing and communications, encourages the public to come out to both days as the presenters have worked to preserve the family-friendly atmosphere.

“We work closely with our partners at the Springfield Police Division and Public Safety to ensure that MustardFEST — and all our downtown events — provide a safe and enjoyable environment for our participants and attendees,” he said. “To that end, MustardFEST will have increased police presence, private security and on-call units ready to respond as needed.”

Friday’s events include a wiener dog pageant, U.S. Steinholding Championship qualifying and live music. Saturday’s highlights include the Champion City Wiener Dog Races and spicy mustard eating contest.

Joey Chestnut, who holds more than 50 world eating records, will be a special guest and will meet fans and sign autographs on Saturday. Food trucks, beer tappings and live music will also be part of the festivities.

“We’re excited for the sixth MustardFEST with its expanded schedule and new events,” Schutte said. “This year’s event will also provide the community with a timely opportunity to celebrate Springfield.”

For more information on MustardFEST, go to www.facebook.com/SpringfieldOhioCVB.