Major Cincinnati traffic spot to have closures during rush hour for movie filming

While ODOT said the intervals could happen at any time within the two-hour time period, it only expects there to be two intervals.

The Ohio Dept. of Development announced in February that tax credits for the filming of multiple TV shows and films across the state — including one movie, “Genesis,” nabbing more than $11 million for production in Cleveland and Cincinnati.

Internet sleuths immediately began digging, finding that “Genesis” is believed to be the working title for the upcoming DC Universe movie, “Superman: Legacy.”

WCPO-9′s sister station in Cleveland, WEWS, reported the blog Midwest Movie Maker first published an article, Everything we know about ‘Superman: Legacy’ filming on-location in Cleveland and Cincinnati, citing the tax credits.