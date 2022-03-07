Hamburger icon
More than 2,000 fish, frogs, crayfish killed in Clinton County fuel spill

Crews vacuum surface fuel that spilled into Dutch Creek at the Gurneyville Road bridge in Liberty Twp. near Wilmington in Clinton County. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Clinton County Emergency Management Agency

Crews vacuum surface fuel that spilled into Dutch Creek at the Gurneyville Road bridge in Liberty Twp. near Wilmington in Clinton County. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Clinton County Emergency Management Agency

Credit: Clinton County Emergency Management Agency

Ohio News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Updated 12 minutes ago

A large diesel fuel spill into a Clinton County waterway on Saturday killed more than 2,000 fish, frogs and crayfish.

Crews continued to clean up the spill on Monday at Dutch Creek that was linked to a fuel storage tank on R+L Carriers property at 600 Gillam Road, according to the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency.

The amount of fuel released from the freight company property into Dutch Creek in Liberty Twp. was not known but it has not affected public water systems, the county EMA stated in a release.

Crews built under-flow dams to allow vacuum collection of diesel on the surface of the creek. Cleanup is expected to take at least another 48 hours, according to the EMA.

Wildlife officers were called just after 7 p.m. Saturday to the spill, and were able to rescue an oil-covered duck, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, which referred further questions about the spill to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

We are waiting on return requests for comment from the Clinton County EMA, R+L Carriers and the state EPA and will update this report.

A female duck is treated at Erica Miller Wildlife Rehab in Miamisburg that was injured by a diesel fuel spill into a Clinton County waterway.

Credit: Erica Miller Wildlife Rehab/Facebook

A female duck is treated at Erica Miller Wildlife Rehab in Miamisburg that was injured by a diesel fuel spill into a Clinton County waterway.

Credit: Erica Miller Wildlife Rehab/Facebook

A female duck is treated at Erica Miller Wildlife Rehab in Miamisburg that was injured by a diesel fuel spill into a Clinton County waterway.

Credit: Erica Miller Wildlife Rehab/Facebook

Credit: Erica Miller Wildlife Rehab/Facebook

