Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour plans stop in Columbus

Here’s a look at other concerts scheduled in the Dayton area:

LOCAL CONCERT VENUES

The Brightside Music and Event Venue

905 E. Third St., Dayton

thebrightsidedayton.com, 937-559-4590

Upcoming: Michael Harris Trans-Fusion, June 7; Emo Night, June 13; The Motel Beds, July 19; Six Foot Blonde, Aug. 1; Guided By Voices, Aug. 30; Ellis Paul, Sept. 19

Schuster Center

1 W. Second St., Dayton

daytonlive.org, 937-228-3630

Upcoming: The Music of Journey, Oct. 26; The Motortown All-Stars, Jan. 4; The Music of Tony Bennett, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1; The Music of the Beatles, March 8

LOCAL OUTDOOR CONCERT VENUES

Hickory Hills Lakes

7103 Ohio 55, Ft. Loramie

countryconcert.com, (937) 295-3000

Upcoming: Cody Johnson, Riley Green, Trace Adkins, Jo Dee Messina, Ian Munsick, Conner Smith, Drake Milligan, Wyatt McCubbin, July 11; Lainey Wilson, Dustin Lynch, Big & Rich featuring Wilson, Craig Morgan, 49 Winchester, Anne Wilson, Lauren Watkins, July 12; Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, Clint Black, Warren Zeiders, Sara Evans, Kameron Marlowe, Colt Ford, Kolby Cooper, Ella Langley, Rayne Johnson, July 13

Fraze Pavilion

695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

fraze.com, 800-514-3849

Upcoming: The Menus, June 14; Joey Fatone and AJ McLean, June 15; Mr. Speed KISS Tribute Concert, June 22; Boney James and Angie Stone, June 28; A1A - Jimmy Buffet Tribute Show, July 3; The Beach Boys, July 1; Ludacris, July 18; Night Ranger, July 19; Rick Springfield and Richard Marx, July 20; Wilson Phillips and Debbie Gibson, July 21;The Electric Light Orchestra Experience featuring Evil Woman - The American ELO, Aug. 1; Scotty McCreery, Aug. 8; Crowder, Aug. 12; Get the Led Out, Aug. 14; Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Jay and The Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues, The Cowslips, Aug. 15; That Arena Rock Show, Aug. 16; Joe Bonamassa, Aug. 20; Brantley Gilbert, Aug. 30; Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band, Sept. 15

Levitt Pavilion Dayton

134 S. Main St., Dayton

levittdayton.org, 937-281-2144

Upcoming: Jordy Searcy, June 7; Pride Month Celebration featuring Pom Pom Squad with Kyle Downes; June 8; Huntertones, June 13; Kazha with Somersault, June 14; Juneteenth Concert featuring E.U. featuring Sugar Bear, June 15; Wilderness with Smug Brothers, June 20; Mike Wade and the Nasty NATI Brass Band, June 21; Reverend Horton Heat with Kyle Eldridge and the Kentucky Cowhands, June 22; Chapel Hart, June 27; The Vines, June 28; Shamarr Allen with The OG Players, June 29; OKAN , July 5; Ron Artis II, July 6; Lauren Anderson, July 11; Nikki Hill with the Cafe Unit, July 12; Alexander Star and the Golden People, July 13; Buffalo Nichols, July 18; Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience, July 19; Blues Amplified featuring Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos, July 20; John Jorgensen Bluegrass Band, Aug. 1; Jesse “JT Jazz” Thompson, Aug. 2; Scythian, Aug. 3; Ruthie Foster, Aug. 8; Blair Crimmins and the Hookers, Aug. 9; World Indigenous Day Celebration featuring Digging Roots with Topknot, Aug. 10; Alanna Royale, Aug. 15; Toubab Krewe, Aug. 16; Funk Amplified featuring Slapbak, Aug. 17; Cool Cool Cool, Aug. 22; Cole Chaney with Josh Webb and the Home Sown Band Opening, Aug. 23; Levitt National Tour Presents: The War & Treaty, Aug. 24; Tonya Baker, Aug. 29; Jennifer Hartswick, Aug. 30; Reggae Amplified featuring Wailing Souls, Aug. 31; Light In the City featuring Building 429 with Melody Baccus, Sept. 5; Sweet Lizzie Project with Yuppie, Sept. 6; Hot Toddies Jazz Band with Hannah Gill, Sept. 7; Sierra Green and the Giants with Joe Waters and the Back Porch Band, Sept. 12; Hispanic Heritage Month with the Iguanas, Sept. 13; Honoring Our Veterans concert, Sept. 14

Credit: Brian Glass | Concert-Captures Credit: Brian Glass | Concert-Captures

Rose Music Center at The Heights

6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights

rosemusiccenter.com, 513-232-6220

Upcoming: Warrant, Firehouse and Bulletboys, June 14; Trombone Shorty with Big Boi, June 18; The Fab Four - Ultimate Beatles Tribute, June 21; Brit Floyd, July 7; Old Crow Medicine Show, July 9; Norah Jones, Mavis Staples, July 10; Whiskey Myers, July 12; moe., July 19; Elle King, July 20; 311 with Awolnation and Neon Trees, July 24; Slash with special guests Keb’ Mo’, ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph, July 25; Lyle Lovett, July 26; Warren Haynes, July 27; Straight No Chaser, Lisa Loeb, July 30; Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Aug. 2; Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 3; Alice Cooper, Aug. 6; Stray Cats, Aug. 12; Travis Tritt, Aug. 15; Trampled By Turtles, Aug. 16; Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket, Aug. 18; Lindsey Stirling, Aug. 19; Tribute to ABBA, Aug. 20; Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Sept. 7; Crowded House, Sept. 10; Burton Cummings, Sept. 26; Testament and Creator, Sept. 28

St. Leonard

8100 Clyo Road, Centerville

centervilleohio.gov

Upcoming: Twist on Taylor, June 9; Simply Queen, June 14; Creedence Revived, July 7; Jumping Jack Flash, July 12; The Garth Brooks Ultimate Tribute Featuring Shawn Gerhard, Aug. 9; Boomer Fest at St. Leonard featuring Parrots of the Caribbean, Brass Tracks, Alexis Gomez and the Mad River Band, The Fries Band, Aug. 10

Turner Pavilion in Veteran’s Park

250 Cliff Park Road, Springfield

springfieldartscouncil.org, (937) 324-2712

Upcoming: Griffin House, June 7; Parrots of the Caribbean, June 8; Resurrection - A Journey Tribute, June 15; Allison Road, June 20; The Next Generation LEAHY, June 21; Honky Tonk Chicks, June 22; McGuffey Lane, June 23; Motor City - The Mowtown Revue, June 26; The Little Mermen - The Ultimate Disney Tribute Band, June 27; Brass Tracks Band, June 28; The Heart of Rock and Roll - Huey Lewis and the News Tribute Band, June 29; Big Bam Boon - A Daryl Hall and John Oates Tribute, June 30; Elton Rohn - Elton John Tribute Show, July 6; Turn to Stone - A Tribute to ELO, July 10; Jim Donovan and the Sun King Warriors, July 11; Phil Dirt and the Dozers, July 12; Boys in the Band - The Alabama Tribute, July 13.

COLUMBUS CONCERT VENUES

Celeste Center

Ohio State Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave,. Columbus

www.ohiostatefair.com; 614-466-8346

Recently announced: Kids Bop Live, July 24; Alabama, July 25; Stone Temple Pilots with Soul Asylum, July 26; Boyz II Men, July 27; La Zenda Norteña, July 28; Lauren Daigle, July 29; Steven Sanchez, July 1; Ohio Players and Midnight Star, Aug. 2

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jerome Schottenstein Center’s Value City Arena

555 Borror Drive, Columbus

www.schottensteincenter.com, 800-273-6201

Upcoming: Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire, June 13; Chris Stapleton, July 19; Phil Wickham, Brandon Lake, Aug. 2; Hozier, Aug. 7; Future and Metro Boomin, Aug. 10; Blink-182, Aug. 13; Childish Gambino, Aug. 15; Pink, Oct. 9; Cyndi Lauper, Nov. 3; Kacey Musgraves with Lord Huron and Nickel Creek, Nov. 13; Aerosmith with The Black Crowes, Jan. 13

KEMBA LIVE!

405 Neil Ave., Columbus

www.promowestlive.com, 614-461-LIVE (5483), ext. 101

Upcoming: T-Pain, June 11; The Mars Volta, June 12; Brothers Osborne, June 13; Taking Back Sunday, July 25; Sad Summer Festival with Mayday Parade, The Maine, The Wonder Years, We the Kings, Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, Hot Milk, Daisy Grenade, Diva Bleach, July 24; Primus and Coheed and Cambria, Aug. 6; Washed Out, Aug. 11; The Avett Brothers, Aug. 20; ZZ Top, Aug. 27; New Found Glory, Aug. 28; O.A.R., Aug. 29; Goth Babe, Sept. 11; Sublime with Rome, Aug. 16; Descendents and Circle Jerks, Sept. 14; Underoatch, Sept. 29; Dispatch, Oct. 13; Carter Winter, Oct. 19

Mershon Auditorium

1871 N. High St., Columbus

https://wexarts.org/rentals/mershon-auditorium or 614-292-3535

Upcoming: Donny Osmond, June 22; Ben Platt with Brandy Clark, July 2; Girls Night Out featuring Kierra Sheard, Naomi Raine, Koryn Hawthorne, Wande, July 16; Tesla, Aug. 27

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nationwidearena.com, 614-246-3199

Upcoming: Chris Brown, June 10; Melanie Martinez, June 13; AJR, June 28; JHENÉ AIKO, Aug. 22; New Kids on the Block, Aug. 23; Weezer, The Flaming Lips, Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 7; Kirk Franklin, Sept. 19; Charli XCX and Troye Sivan, Sept. 20; Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 4-6; Jelly Roll, Oct. 9; Justin Timberlake, Oct. 23; Little Big Town and Sugarland, Oct. 26

Newport Music Hall

1722 N. High St., Columbus

www.promowestlive.com, 614-246-2000

Upcoming: Owl City, Sept. 13; Matt and Kim, Sept. 29; DJ Shadow, Oct. 7

Ohio Stadium

411 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus

www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com, 937-292-6330

Upcoming: Buckeye Country Superfest featuring Zach Bryan with Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett, Charles Wesley Godwin and Levi Turner, June 22-23

The Lawn at CAS

2540 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus

www.wonderbusfest.com

Upcoming: Pitbull, Sean Kingston, Big Freedia, Aug. 25; Demi Lovato, Oliver Tree, Surfaces, Chelsea Cutler, Dayglow, Aug. 26; Caamp, Portugal the Man, Brittany Howard, Saint Motel, Aug. 27

CINCINNATI CONCERT VENUES

Bogart’s

2621 Vine St., Cincinnati

www.bogarts.com, 513-872-8801

Upcoming: Gimme Gimme Disco, June 7; Michael Marcagi, June 8; Paul Cauthen, June 18; 6lack, June 19; The Used, June 21; Band of Horses, July 9; Saved by the 90′s, July 20; Bowling for Soup, July 31; GWAR, Sept. 13; Buena Vista Social Orchestra, Oct. 29; Drive By Truckers, Nov. 3

Great American Ballpark

100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati

cincinnati.reds.mlb.com, 513-381-7337

Upcoming: Foo Fighters, July 25; Green Day, Aug. 22; Thomas Rhett, Aug. 29; Nelly, Sept. 20

Hard Rock Casino

1000 Broadway St., Cincinnati

hardrockcasinocincinnati.com, 513-250-3150

Upcoming: Boyz II Men, June 22; 311, July 20; I Love the 90′s featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Montell; Brad Paisley, Sept. 7

Heritage Bank Center, formerly U.S. Bank Arena

100 Broadway, Cincinnati

heritagebankcenter.com, 513-421-4111

Upcoming: AJR, July 23; Heart, Aug. 13; Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Sept. 13; Billie Eilish, Nov. 8

The Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park

25 Race St., Cincinnati

livenation.com/venue/KovZ917AJK3/the-icon-festival-stage-at-smale-park-events

Upcoming: Maggie Rogers, June 7; Vampire Weekend, Sept. 20

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

The Andrew J Brady Music Center

25 Race St., Cincinnati

bradymusiccenter.com, 513-232-5882

Upcoming: Orville Peck, June 8; Bryson Tiller, June 22; Donny Osmond, June 26; The Kid LAROI, June 28; idol Radio, July 11; Old Crow Medicine Show, July 12; Lake Street Dive, July 14; Tate McRae, July 24; The Struts, July 28; Primus and Cohered and Cambria, July 30; The Gaslight Anthem, Aug. 27; Tesla, Aug. 31; Kirk Franklin, Sept. 13; Kings of Leon, Sept. 14; Manchester Orchestra, Sept. 17; Queens of the Stone Age, Oct. 1; Ray LaMontagne and Gregory Alan Isakov, Oct. 4; BABYMETAL, Nov. 23

Madison Theater

728 Madison Ave., Covington, Ky.

madisontheateronline.com; 513-491-2444

Upcoming: Drive By Truckers, Sept. 23

Memorial Hall

1225 Elm St., Cincinnati

memorialhallotr.com, 513-977-8838

Upcoming: Roseanne Cash, Aug. 27; Pink Martini, Oct. 27

MegaCorp Pavilion

101 W. 4th St., Newport

promowestlive.com/our-venues/megacorp-pavilion, 859-900-2294

Upcoming: That Mexican OT, July 19; Taking Back Sunday, July 30; Dweezil Zappa, Aug. 16; Avett Brothers, Aug. 24; King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aug. 25; O.A.R., Aug. 30; Here Come the Mummies, Oct. 6; Chromeo and the Midnight, Oct. 10

Paycor Stadium

1 Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

bengals.com

Upcoming: Luke Combs, Aug. 2-3

PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

riverbend.org, 513-232-6220

Upcoming: Cole Swindle, June 8; Sarah McLachlan, June 14; Little Feat, Los Lobos, June 18; Slash, Keb’ Mo’, ZZ Ward, July 22; Warren Hayes, July 28; Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Aug. 7; Deep Purple and YES, Aug. 21; Jamey Johnson, Sept. 13

Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

riverbend.org, 513-232-6220

Upcoming: Hootie and the Blowfish with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain, June 7; Dierks Bentley, June 15; Dan + Shay, July 18; New Kids on the Block, June 21; Janet Jackson, Nelly, June 22; Niall Horan, June 25; Santana and Counting Crows, June 28; Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, July 2; Red Hot Chili Peppers, July 5; Train and REO Speedwagon, July 12; Luke Bryan, July 13; Dan + Shay, July 18; Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire, July 19; Alanis Morissette, July 24; Hardy, July 25; Totally Tubular Festival 80′s New Wave Tour featuring Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wo, July 27; Creed, Aug. 2; Five Finger Death Punch, Aug. 8; Barbie the Movie in Concert led by Macy Schmidt and the Barbie Land Sinfonietta, Aug. 9; Bush, Aug. 14; The Doobie Brothers, Aug. 18; Styx, Foreigner, Aug. 23; Glass Animals, Aug. 25; Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, Jason Bonham, Aug. 27; Cage the Elephant, Aug. 30; Kidz Bop, Aug. 31; Meghan Trainor, Sept. 4; Ohio Is for Lovers Music Festival, Sept. 7; Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp and more, Sept. 11; Parker McCollum, Sept. 14; Megadeth with Mudvayne and All That Remains, Sept. 17; The Marley Brothers Legacy Tour featuring Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Julian Marley, Ky-Mani Marley, Damian Marley, Sept. 18; Pitbull with T-Pain, Sept. 19

Riverfront Live

4343 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

https://www.riverfrontlivecincy.com, 513-417-4555

Upcoming: Michael Franti and Spearhead and Stephen Marley, June 13; Reverend Horton Heat, June 21

Taft Theatre

317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati

tafttheatre.org, 513-721-8883

Upcoming: Kurt Vile and the Violators, June 23; Buddy Guy, June 29; Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, July 9; Girls Night Out tour featuring Kierra Sheard, Naomie Raine, Koryn Hawthorne and Wade, July 14; One Night of Queen, Aug. 16; Ezperanza Spalding, Sept. 13; Extreme, Sept. 24; Burton Cummings, Sept. 25; AMERIA, Oct. 25; Adrian Below, Steve Via, Tony Levin, Danny Carey, Oct. 26; Mania - The ABBA Tribute, Oct. 27; Blippi, Nov. 23; Straight No Chaser, Dec. 18

TQL Stadium

1501 Central Pkwy.

https://tqlstadium.com, 513-977-5425

Upcoming: Kenny Chesney with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker, July 6

Voices of America MetroPark

7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp.

voacountrymusicfest.com, 513-867-5835

Upcoming: Country Music Fest featuring headliners Jason Aldean and Keith Urban, Aug. 9-11