Five things to know about working in Ohio and paychecks

3. Ohioans are more educated compared to 1979, with 90.8% graduating high school in 2020, compared to 75.7% in 1979, and the percentage earning a bachelor’s degree or higher almost doubling to 28.9%

High school and college graduation rates - Ohio 1979-2020

Education 1979 2020 No high school degree 24.4% 9.2% High school or more 75.7% 90.8% Bachelor's degree or more 14.7% 28.9%

Source: U.S. Census data for 1979 and 2016-2020. Compiled by Policy Matters Ohio.

4. Black workers at all educational levels were paid less in 2021 than white workers with the same amount of education in Ohio.

Wages by race and education - Ohio 2021

Less than high school High school Some college College degree Advanced college degree Black workers n/a $14.73 $16.30 $22.80 $30.32 White workers $11.94 $18.01 $19.41 $28.51 $35.64

Note: Median hourly wages in 2021 dollars; n/a not available due to small sample size

Source: Economic Policy Institute analysis of U.S. Census Bureau Current Population Survey microdata. Compiled by Policy Matters Ohio.

5. Female workers at all educational levels were paid less in 2021 than male workers with the same amount of education in Ohio.

Wages by gender and education - Ohio 2021

Less than high school High school Some college College degree Advanced college degree Women $10.57 $15.01 $16.63 $24.91 $32.96 Men $13.98 $19.56 $21.04 $31.41 $41.68

Note: Median hourly wages in 2021 dollars

Source: Economic Policy Institute analysis of U.S. Census Bureau Current Population Survey microdata. Compiled by Policy Matters Ohio.

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook

Explore See more stories by Lynn Hulsey

Explore Tips for retirees going back to work to bolster nest egg

Explore Data breaches see slight decline after record year in 2021