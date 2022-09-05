Five things to know about working in Ohio and paychecks

springfield-news-sun logo
The new annual report on the State of Working in Ohio was released on Sunday by Policy Matters Ohio.

Here are five things to know about the report issued by the liberal-leaning Columbus-based think tank.

1. Ohio remains behind the nation in jobs recovery since the COVID-19 pandemic began but by July employers had restored 85.3% of the jobs lost.

ExploreSEE MORE: College degree pays off with higher wages in Ohio but disparities remain for Black people and women

2. College graduates in Ohio were paid more than twice the median hourly wage paid to high school graduates in 2021.

3. Ohioans are more educated compared to 1979, with 90.8% graduating high school in 2020, compared to 75.7% in 1979, and the percentage earning a bachelor’s degree or higher almost doubling to 28.9%

High school and college graduation rates - Ohio 1979-2020

Education19792020
No high school degree24.4%9.2%
High school or more75.7%90.8%
Bachelor's degree or more14.7%28.9%

Source: U.S. Census data for 1979 and 2016-2020. Compiled by Policy Matters Ohio.

4. Black workers at all educational levels were paid less in 2021 than white workers with the same amount of education in Ohio.

Wages by race and education - Ohio 2021

Less than high schoolHigh schoolSome collegeCollege degreeAdvanced college degree
Black workers n/a $14.73 $16.30 $22.80 $30.32
White workers $11.94 $18.01 $19.41 $28.51 $35.64

Note: Median hourly wages in 2021 dollars; n/a not available due to small sample size

Source: Economic Policy Institute analysis of U.S. Census Bureau Current Population Survey microdata. Compiled by Policy Matters Ohio.

5. Female workers at all educational levels were paid less in 2021 than male workers with the same amount of education in Ohio.

Wages by gender and education - Ohio 2021

Less than high schoolHigh schoolSome collegeCollege degreeAdvanced college degree
Women $10.57 $15.01 $16.63 $24.91 $32.96
Men $13.98 $19.56 $21.04 $31.41 $41.68
   

Note: Median hourly wages in 2021 dollars

Source: Economic Policy Institute analysis of U.S. Census Bureau Current Population Survey microdata. Compiled by Policy Matters Ohio.

About the Author

Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

