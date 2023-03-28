Deadline to appeal property valuations is this week

The first step in appealing your property value is to fill out a complaint form online.

The Board of Revision is a three-person, quasi-judicial body in county government that is responsible for conducting the hearings to determine the taxable value of property. The board is comprised of a member from the offices of county treasurer, county commission and county auditor.

The Clark County auditor’s office says once a complaint is filed, a case is created and the appeal process begins.

“Every complaint is reviewed and evidence submitted is evaluated,” the auditor website says. “Based on evidence submitted, a preliminary review may be completed and a value recommendation made to the board of revision-if the board accepts an offer letter to settle the case prior to scheduling a hearing will be sent. If you accept the offer, the changes will be made and the board’s decision is complete. If the offer is declined, a hearing will be scheduled with the board. This only applies if there is sufficient evidence for the Auditor’s Office to review.”

MORE ONLINE

Clark County: clarkcountyauditor.org

Champaign County: auditor.co.champaign.oh.us