Deadline to appeal property valuations is this week

Ohio property owners who disagree with the valuation of their property have until Friday to file a property value appeal with their county’s Board of Revision.
Here are three examples of evidence you can provide during a hearing to support your appeal:
- Your property has significant damage that will result or has resulted in expensive repair.
- An appraisal has been completed in the last three years that differs from your valuation.
- You’ve noticed that similar properties nearby recently sold for prices that are different from your valuation.
Factors that do not support a property value appeal, according to the BOR, include:
- Your neighbor’s value differs from your own. While the board considers arguments based on recent sales of homes similar to your own, it cannot consider arguments based on the county’s official values of similar properties.
- You disagree with the amount you pay in property taxes. The BOR cannot directly change the amount of taxes you owe. If the board’s decision results in a change to your property’s value, your taxes will be adjusted accordingly.
- Or, surrounding properties are in poor condition.
The first step in appealing your property value is to fill out a complaint form online.
The Board of Revision is a three-person, quasi-judicial body in county government that is responsible for conducting the hearings to determine the taxable value of property. The board is comprised of a member from the offices of county treasurer, county commission and county auditor.
The Clark County auditor’s office says once a complaint is filed, a case is created and the appeal process begins.
“Every complaint is reviewed and evidence submitted is evaluated,” the auditor website says. “Based on evidence submitted, a preliminary review may be completed and a value recommendation made to the board of revision-if the board accepts an offer letter to settle the case prior to scheduling a hearing will be sent. If you accept the offer, the changes will be made and the board’s decision is complete. If the offer is declined, a hearing will be scheduled with the board. This only applies if there is sufficient evidence for the Auditor’s Office to review.”
MORE ONLINE
Clark County: clarkcountyauditor.org
Champaign County: auditor.co.champaign.oh.us
About the Author