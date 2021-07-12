springfield-news-sun logo
Daily COVID case count below 300 for 3rd day straight

Ohio News | 56 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

New coronavirus cases on Monday were fewer than 300 for the third consecutive day.

There were 224 new COVID cases reported Monday by the Ohio Department of Health. This is a slight drop from the 231 cases reported Sunday.

The state’s total reported cases since the pandemic began is 1,114,491.

As of Monday, 5,626,500 people in Ohio have started the coronavirus vaccine and 5,267,664 have finished it.

The ODH reported 48.13% of Ohioans have had at least one dose and 45.06% completed the vaccine.

To find local vaccination clinics, go to https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

