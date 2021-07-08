springfield-news-sun logo
COVID cases show slight increase but no new deaths reported

Ohio News | 40 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

There was a marginal increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in the state, but no new deaths, according to the latest data from the Ohio Department of Health.

COVID-19 cases had been on a slow descent before the recent uptick. For Thursday, 377 new COVID cases were reported, compared to 317 on Wednesday and 190 on Tuesday.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, after 22 deaths were reported the day before by the ODH.

The state’s total reported cases since the pandemic began is 1,113,383.

As of Thursday, 5,610,606 people in Ohio have started the coronavirus vaccine and 5,246,902 have finished it.

The ODH reported 48% of Ohioans have had at least one dose and 44.88% completed the vaccine.

To find local vaccination clinics, go to https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

