COVID cases on slow descent in Ohio

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Ohio News | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Fewer new coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday compared to the last several days.

There were 190 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the 21-day case average down to 246 from 251 reported Monday by the Ohio Department of Health.

The state’s total reported cases since the pandemic began is 1,112,689.

As of Tuesday, 5,598,761 people in Ohio have started the coronavirus vaccine and 5,228,438 have finished it.

The ODH reported 47.9% of Ohioans have had at least one dose and 44.73% completed the vaccine.

To find local vaccination clinics, go to https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

