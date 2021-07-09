springfield-news-sun logo
X

COVID cases drop as 21-day average flattens

Ohio News | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

The number of new coronavirus cases dropped slightly as the state’s 21-day COVID-19 case average remained flat.

There were 354 new COVID cases reported Friday. The 21-day case average is now 248, down one from Thursday, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

ExploreVaccinated teachers and students don’t need masks, CDC says

The state’s total reported cases since the pandemic began is 1,113,737.

ajc.com

The state has not posted Friday’s vaccine results yet.

As of Thursday, 5,610,606 people in Ohio have started the coronavirus vaccine and 5,246,902 have finished it.

The ODH reported 48% of Ohioans have had at least one dose and 44.88% completed the vaccine.

To find local vaccination clinics, go to https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top