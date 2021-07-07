springfield-news-sun logo
COVID cases climb but 21-day average drops slightly

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Coronavirus cases overall are trending down, despite an uptick in the latest data.

There were 317 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, nearly 130 more than the day before, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The 21-day case average is now 243, down from 246 reported Tuesday.

The state’s total reported cases since the pandemic began is 1,113,006.

As of Wednesday, 5,604,373 people in Ohio have started the coronavirus vaccine and 5,236,629 have finished it.

The ODH reported 47.95% of Ohioans have had at least one dose and 44.8% completed the vaccine.

To find local vaccination clinics, go to https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

