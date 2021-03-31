A Cincinnati 3-year-old boy died in grandmother’s care. Why is his mother charged in his death?

Hamilton County prosecutors told WCPO the boy’s grandmother wasn’t equipped to care for him but would not specify in what way. That could be why, Groene said, Angel was charged with his death.

“It’s one thing to leave them with the grandparent,” Groene said. “But does the grandparent have a mental disability where they don’t know what’s going on? Can the grandparent physically move? Let’s say the child runs around. Can the grandparent take care of the child?”

Groene said Ohio law stipulates a parent must ensure a caregiver’s ability to look after the child before leaving them under their supervision.

“You have a duty to make sure that Grandma and Grandpa are able to look after that child, physically able to keep that child safe,” he said. “The duty is on the parent to see that.”

Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas as of Tuesday evening had yet to set a preliminary court date for Angel Campbell’s case.