ZURN, Ryan Christopher



Age 39 of Vandalia, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Ryan was born May 27, 1983, the beloved son of Mark William Zurn (deceased) and Suzanne Beth (Middleton) Zurn. Ryan was a graduate of Vandalia-Butler High School, Class of 2002. He loved life, the changing of seasons, dogs, sports (especially the Pittsburg Steelers and The Ohio State University football), home cooking, an evening drive, and past trips to Grand Lake St. Mary's with friends and family. His Chewy work family knew him as "ZZ" in reference to the long, bushy beard he kept. Preceded in death by his loving father, Mark; his grandparents, David and Vivienne Middleton, Mary Kay Middleton, Thomas and Mary Margaret Zurn, who cherished him dearly and his aunt, Lisa Lynne Middleton, Ryan is survived by his mother, Sue Zurn; brother, Aaron Michael Zurn (Brittany); aunt, Victoria Middleton Brown (Bill); step-aunt, Pam Timmerman Kraft; uncles, Matthew David Middleton, Anthony "Tony" Middleton (Amy), Scott Thomas Zurn (Kevin McGuffey), Terry Lee Zurn (Laura); nephews, Keegan Michael Zurn, Porter Jaxon Zurn; niece, Taytum Parker Zurn; cousins, Julie Lynne Davidson (Brent) and their daughters, Vivienne and Charlotte Davidson, Christopher "Robert" Brown and daughter, Lainey Brown; Travis David Middleton; Jessica Lively (Tokata) and son, Johnathan; step-cousins, Abby Kraft (children, Madison Yount and newborn, Asher), Hannah Kraft (Jacob Diaz); the family dog, Rooney and a wonderful group of friends. Services will be private, but in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation of dog food to the Vandalia-Butler Food Pantry or to a local animal shelter of your choosing as a way to honor Ryan's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

