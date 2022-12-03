ZUREICK, Margaret

ZUREICK, CPPS



Sister Margaret



85, died December 1 at Maria Joseph Center. She was born February 1937, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the eldest of 2 children into a loving family. In 1956, she entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood Dayton, Ohio, and faithfully served God, His people and the Congregation for 66 yrs. Services are private with burial at the Maria Anna Brunner Memorial Garden.



Sister Margie, as she was more commonly known, began her life in ministry as an elementary teacher in North Dakota, California, and Ohio. Three years at St. Paul in McKee, Kentucky, as pastoral minister and social worker reawakened her missionary spirit. She was called for 8 yrs. to serve the congregation on the formation team, all the while maintaining her love and care for the people of McKee. Sister Margie felt privileged to return to Kentucky for another 18 yrs. serving the people of Berea, Beattyville, and Campton. Even when she returned to Dayton for health reasons, Sister Margie continued to care for others at the Twin Towers Food Mart and Mercy Manor. Her missionary spirit called her back to St. Joseph the Worker Mission in Elkhorn City, Kentucky, for another 10 yrs. During her retirement years in Dayton, she continued her support of missionary efforts and assisted others as she was able.



Sister Margie joins her parents in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters and brother, Richard. May Margie's joy-filled and hopeful spirit that embraced each person with love and respect be how she lives on in each of us. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

