ZUKOWITZ, Thomas



Passed peacefully away on December 2, 2022, at the age of 88, with family and loved ones by his side. He was born on Nov. 13, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, an infant son, and his loving wife of 67 years, Janice Zukowitz. Thomas was a first-generation U.S. born, whose parents both came from Vienna, Austria. At the age of 13, after the death of his father, Thomas began helping run the family business of Zukowitz Grocery Stores. Thomas was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School and was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Thomas was the patriarch of a loving family with more than 30 direct descendants who all considered him a peaceful, gentle and loving man and will mourn him greatly. Services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 10:30 and followed by entombment at Calvary Cemetery. Per Thomas's wishes, contributions be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Building Fund or Hospice of Dayton. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

