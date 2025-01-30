Zukowitz, Karen R.



Karen René Zukowitz, age 66, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family and friends, after a long battle with cancer. Karen graduated from Carroll High School and then Technologies for Creating, obtaining her teacher's certificate. She was also a certified Reiki Master Hypnotherapist and minister. In addition, Karen was a gifted artist who worked with many mediums. She was a top-notch upholsterer and a very advanced carver. Karen's nieces and nephews referred to her as "the aunt who could do anything". Her thirst for knowledge on many topics was with her until the end. But most of all, Karen will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit. She loved people and in her later years, ran an Air-B-n-B in Yellow Springs. She was also a loving caregiver to multiple souls until their passing. Karen is preceded in death by her parents; an infant sibling; and special friend, David Huber. She is survived by her siblings, Nick (Pam) Zukowitz, Jerri Dickey, Kim Bailey, Julie Escobar and Jack (Susan) Zukowitz, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vitas Hospice. Cremation arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



