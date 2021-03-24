X

ZUBECK, Robert

ZUBECK, Robert E.

March 30, 1929 – March 11, 2021

Bob was born and mostly schooled in Chicago, Illinois, but ultimately graduated from high school in Wild Rose,

Wisconsin.

He graduated from Illinois State University in 1951 and joined the Marine Corps.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Teresa, and 3 children: Matthew Zubeck (Ellen), Andrea Lawlor (Joseph), and Robin Klestinec (Steve) and numerous grandchildren and

great-grandchildren. No formal service is planned, but a

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

