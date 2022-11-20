ZORNES, Oral

ZORNES (Prichard),



Oral Elizabeth



Oral Elizabeth (Prichard) Zornes was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on November 14, 2022, from her home in Estero, Florida. Mrs. Zornes was married to Ernest M. Zornes for 63 years until his passing in 2019. She made her home with her daughter, Helen Murry (Jim) in Estero since 2018. Her prior home was in Franklin, Ohio, for 62 years. Oral was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, with a kind heart, warm smile and love for all who knew her. She, and Ernie, were long time members of Spring Hill Church of Christ Middletown. She is survived by her daughter Helen (Jim), beloved grandson Andrew Murry, sister Virgie Colegrove and special great-nephew Dreyden Gordon of Grayson, Kentucky, sister-in-law Catherine Prichard, and many nieces, nephews and special friends. Oral was preceded in death by parents Lewis and Tennessee Prichard, brothers Eugene and his wife Jewel Prichard, Elmer Lewis Prichard and brother-in-law Paul Ray Colegrove. Funeral Services are 12pm Monday, November 21, 2022, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E 2nd St Franklin, OH. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11am to 12pm at the funeral home.

