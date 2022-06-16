springfield-news-sun logo
ZORNES, Andy

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ZORNES, Andy

Age 36, of Middletown, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will be at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Phone: 513-422-4545. His complete obituary may be seen at


www.herr-riggs.com


Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

