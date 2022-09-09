springfield-news-sun logo
X

ZOLG, Helen

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ZOLG, Helen Katherine

Helen Katherine Zolg, age 87, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. She was born July 23, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Arthur and Helen Zolg. She was a teacher and reading tutor for over 50 years and spent her life sharing her faith in Christ. Entrusted arrangements to SCHOEDINGER EAST FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of life will be held Monday, September 19, 2022, at 7PM at Reynoldsburg Baptist Church, 887 Rosehill Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Family will be having a burial the following day, at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Dayton, OH, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 11AM.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel

5360 E Livingston Avenue

Columbus, OH

43232

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/columbus-oh/schoedinger-east/8785

In Other News
1
SHANK, Edward
2
SMITH, Gerald
3
VAUGHN, Billie
4
TONAR, Gwendolyn
5
TURNER, Samuel
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top