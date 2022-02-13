ZINSER, Sara Ann



Age 97, of Reily Township, passed away at Mercy Hospital Fairfield on Friday, February 4, 2022. She was born in Hazard, Kentucky, on March 10, 1924, the daughter of Henry and Pearl (Card) Lewis. In 1942, in Hamilton she married Floyd Glover and he preceded her in death in 1985 and in 1991 in Hamilton she married Otto Zinser and he preceded her in death in 1996. Sara was owner and operator of Pater Park and Joyce Park Riding Stables for numerous years and involved in property development at Dale Hollow Lake, Tennessee. Sara was a staple on the sidelines at her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities.



Sara is survived by her daughter, Sandy (Jim) Martin; two grandsons, Marc (Jenna) Stitzel and Matt (Angie) Stitzel; three great-grandchildren, Gracelyn, Peyton, and Ana; former



son-in-law, Donald Stitzel; and numerous friends. Sara was preceded in death by her parents.



Memorial service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Oxford Parks and Recreation, 6025 Fairfield Rd., Oxford, OH 45056. Condolences can be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com