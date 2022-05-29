ZINK, Larry Lee



Larry Lee Zink, 61, of Springfield, passed away May 24, 2022, in Southbrook Healthcare Center. He was born January 8, 1961, in Springfield, the son of John and Dorothy (Cochran) Zink. Mr. Zink enjoyed fishing and was retired from Frazier Trucking. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Survivors include his mother, Dorothy Zink; a daughter, Holly Ogden; a stepdaughter, Megan Mann (Tim White); grandchildren, Tristen, Kaitlyn and Jerry; one sister, Terry (Roger)



Windle and many other loving family members. Larry was preceded in death by his loving companion of 30 years, Christine Mann and his father. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.


