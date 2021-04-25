ZINGER, SANDY

ZINGER,



SANDRA "SANDY" K. ZINGER, 67, of Springfield passed away Wednesday morning at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born on September 16, 1953, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of James W. "Bill" and Joyce (Gray) Heath. Sandy was a dreamer and a lover of life. Born and raised in Springfield, Sandy attended Springfield South High School where she graduated in 1971. After high school she worked at Piece Good's fabric store where she met her husband, Gary. They would go on to own their own fabric store (Sew & Reap) and after, Tapestry & Tales Tea Room (Restaurant and Catering). Sandy spent the past 18 years of her career as a Mary Kay Senior Sales Director. Where she loved helping empower women to realize beauty from the inside out. For all her accomplishments, her greatest achievement, and the job she loved doing the most was being a mother. Her family, her kids, and her grandchildren were the most important things in her life. Whether it was her own 5 kids, or the dozens of foster kids Sandy and Gary took in prior to her first bout with cancer, she considered them all her children. Whenever asked what she wanted for Christmas, or a birthday, or Mother's Day, her answer was always the same: "I just want to be with all my babies". Sandy loved auctions, and romantic comedies, and hated garage sales. She loved to travel, she loved to laugh, and cherished Wednesday lunches with her Mom and her sisters. Sandy survived Hodgkins Disease in 1991 and bravely battled brain cancer for four years before succumbing to the disease on April 21st. To say that she was strong throughout would be an understatement. Sandy was also a member of the Riversong Church. She was preceded in death by her father. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Gary Zinger; five children, Jeremiah Zinger of New York City, Joshua Zinger of Yellow Springs, Ohio, Audrie Zinger of Springfield, Ohio, Sara Hubertz of Yellow Springs, Ohio, and Seth Zinger of San Francisco, California; her mother, Joyce Heath of Springfield, Ohio; three sisters, Cece Backus of San Antonio, Texas, Brenda Esposito of Springfield, Ohio, and Pam Fritz of Springfield, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Brayden, Juliana, Landen, Josephine, Adeline, Jasiah and Lucas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sandy's name to The Mary Kay Foundation whose mission is to Eliminate Cancer and End Domestic Violence. Private services will be held just for Sandy's family on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Live-streaming will be available on the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home Facebook Page beginning at 10:30 am on Tuesday with Pastor Jim Britton officiating. Later this summer a public celebration of Sandy's life will be planned. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



