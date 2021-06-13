ZIMMERS, Diane E.



Age 79 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Walnut Creek



Nursing Center. She was born on September 11, 1941, in



Dayton, Ohio, to the late



Richard and Ethel Ziegler. In



addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Larry Zimmers; twin brother, Don Ziegler; and brother,



Richard Ziegler. Diane is



survived by her sister, Marlene Smith; her three children, Jeff Zimmers, Don Zimmers, and



Diana Banks; previous husband, Donald Zimmers; and best friend, Karen Mitman. She is also survived by a myriad of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 6:00 pm on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home.



Funeral Services will be officiated by Pastor Joel Getts at 6:00 pm.



memory in the family guest book.

