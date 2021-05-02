ZIMMERS, Craig Lee



Craig Lee Zimmers, 71, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2021. On September 26, 1949, he was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Neal and Annabel Zimmers. He completed his high school education at Phillips Academy in Andover, MA. He graduated with his bachelor's degree from Duke University and his master's degree from the University of Dayton. Craig dedicated his life to public service. He founded and ran a substance abuse treatment facility (Nova House) in his hometown of Dayton, Ohio. His duty to serve then carried him into the political realm as he served as Harrison Township Trustee before serving seven years as the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts. His work took him across the globe. He went to China leading economic development trips on behalf of the State of Ohio. As Clerk of Courts, he traveled to Albania to facilitate the first free elections.



Along with his public service pursuits, Craig had many other unique accomplishments in his life, including owning the radio station WZJX FM in Dayton, traveling with his wife to all seven continents, and serving as president and managing partner of several companies.



Craig made friends wherever he went, and those friendships often lasted a lifetime. His loyalty and support of his friends were unrivaled. His love for family, friends, and public service knew no limits. He was a person full of compassion, authenticity, and intellectual curiosity.



Craig will be greatly missed by his wife of 39 years, Dr. Sharon Zimmers; daughter, Stefanie Zimmers; siblings, Neal (Billie) Zimmers, Jr., Elaine Zimmers Johnson, and Dr. Ann Marie



Rogers; and nieces and nephews Nathan (Sara) Johnson,



AnneElise (Andy) Goetz, Tyler (Erin) Rogers, and Andrea (Frank) Foster.



A celebration of life for Craig will be held on May 17th from 5-7 pm at Coco's Bistro (Warren Street). In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Judge Neal and Annabel Zimmers Scholarship Fund in the care of The Dayton Foundation, 40 N. Main St., Suite 500, Dayton, OH 45423. To share online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com.

