Zigler, Joyce

Joyce E. Zigler, 77, of West Chester, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2024 at home. She was born in Piqua, Ohio on February 27, 1947, to the late, Wilbur and Dorothy Evelyn (Rasor) Rhoades. Joyce held a Bachelor of Music Education degree with a major in flute and minor in organ from Wright State University. She held a Master of Sacred Music degree with a major in both organ and flute from Ohio State University. Joyce spent 30 years in public school music, teaching everyone from kindergarten to high school. She directed high school band and choir, but spent most of her years in general music at the elementary level. Joyce had been a church organist since the ninth grade. After serving several churches and retiring from teaching music, Joyce had served the Middletown First Presbyterian Church, first as substitute organist then as full time organist/pianist, and finally as full time Director of Music Ministries. She especially enjoyed creating music with her musical colleagues and the wonderful choir volunteers. Joyce's special joy was walks with her husband and their vacations in Maine. Joyce is survived by her husband, Thomas Zigler; brother, William Leroy Rhoades; and nieces, Julia Lynn Mattera & Connie Annette Rhoades. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Ave., Middletown, with Pastor Justin Miller officiating. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service. Private interment will be held at the Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Disaster Service https://mds.org - OR - Leukemia & Lymphoma Society https://www.lls.org. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



