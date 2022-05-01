ZIEGLER, William Gerald



"Bill"



Age 94, Hamilton, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Alois Alzheimer Center, Cincinnati. He was born March 13, 1928, in Cincinnati, the son of Joseph and Rosemary (Pando) Ziegler. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Peggy; his children,



Jeffrey, Denise and Douglas Ziegler and Michele O'Reilly; his step-daughter, Stephanie (Ken) Fisher; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences are available at



