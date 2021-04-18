ZETTS, John S.



John S. Zetts, born in Youngstown, Ohio, on June 14, 1942, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, from a massive stroke. He graduated from Youngstown State University and later



received his Ph.D., in Physics at Michigan State University in 1970. Throughout most of his life, he was a Physics Professor at three Universities. He ended his career at the Materials Lab at Wright-Patterson Air force Base in Dayton, Ohio.



John is survived by family and friends, including his former wife, Jayne Cribbs-Zetts and his stepchildren: Robert and



Michael Cribbs. His third stepson, Brian Cribbs, passed away in 2017.



John was an accomplished guitarist and singer and pursued this hobby until his death. He was also an avid follower of the Cleveland Indians.



John will be buried in Youngstown, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

