ZENT, Sally Ines
Feb. 9, 1926 - April 17, 2021
Sally was born in Yamacraw, KY, to the late Robert and
Viola Whalen Meadows. She passed away at her home in Cookeville surrounded by family. Sally moved to Cookeville from Ohio in 2000 after she
retired as a teacher for the Northmont City School System where she gave over 30 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, son, and daughter along with three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren along with one sister. She will be laid to rest on
July 31, following a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery.
