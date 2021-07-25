springfield-news-sun logo
X

ZENT, Sally

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

ZENT, Sally Ines

Feb. 9, 1926 - April 17, 2021

Sally was born in Yamacraw, KY, to the late Robert and

Viola Whalen Meadows. She passed away at her home in Cookeville surrounded by family. Sally moved to Cookeville from Ohio in 2000 after she

retired as a teacher for the Northmont City School System where she gave over 30 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, son, and daughter along with three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren along with one sister. She will be laid to rest on

July 31, following a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top