YOWLER, William E. "Bill"



WILLIAM E. "BILL" YOWLER, 63, of Fairborn, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on Thursday, March 24, 2022, following a brief illness. He was born in London, Ohio, on August 8, 1958, the son of Russell and Gloria (Reffit) Yowler. Bill worked at Kettering Health Network and previously served as a children's pastor at Fellowship Church and supervisor at the Springfield News Sun. Bill was a current member of Harmony Creek Church, Dayton where he served as moderator. He is survived by his step-



father, Louis Myles; husband, Roy LeMaster; son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Carla Yowler of Pigeon, Michigan; daughter, Bethany Yowler and her fiance' Francisco Polanco of Columbus; and grandchildren, Joah, Brielle, Caed and Isla. Also surviving are brothers, Kevin (Kim) Yowler, Gary (Tammy) Yowler and John Yowler; brother-in-law, Ralph Mondragon; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; mother, Gloria M. Yowler Myles; and sister, Lisa Mondragon. Bill's funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m.



Saturday, April 2, 2022, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with the service livestreamed on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page. The family will receive friends beginning



at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Ellie's Rainy Day Fund (elliesrainydayfund.org). Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



