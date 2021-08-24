YOUNT, Phylis G.



Phylis was born in her parents home in Fort Mckinley, Ohio, on June 22nd of 1931. The daughter of Nevin and Helen Foster, she was the eldest of 6 children. Her life with her greatest love, John Yount,



began at a skating rink. She traveled via bus to Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, IL, where they married on July 26, 1949. They shared a beautiful life on earth together for 67 years. In this time they had three beautiful daughters,



Theresa, Brenda, and Julie. Their family grew to include 6 grandchildren; spouses, and multiple great-grandchildren. Their home was full of love and everyone's home away from home! She always welcomed everyone with delicious food and the best chats! Thanksgiving and Christmas were a favorite! No one can match her mashed potatoes and stuffing and she and Pa would giggle for days thinking about who got what at the white elephant. She enjoyed most sipping coffee with her love, trips with her family and friends, shopping,



cosmetics, and an occasional margarita! Phylis passed peacefully on August 21, 2021, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, Dayton. Graveside services will follow at 11 a.m. Chaplain Tom Myers will



officiate. If desired memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

